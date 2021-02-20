Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 19, 2021

Patsy E. Lewis

Patsy Ellen Lewis, 68, of Pasco, died Feb. 17 in Pasco.

She was born in Oberlin, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

She was the retired office manager of the Tri-Cities Country Club.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael J. Berrigan

Michael John Berrigan, 69, of Kennewick, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was an electronics technician.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol J. Johnson

Carol J. Johnson, 82, of Richland, died Feb. 16 in Richland.

She was born in North Platte, Neb., and lived in Richland for 62 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rose N. Jarayssi

Rose Naim Jarayssi, 95, of Richland, died Feb. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Palestine.

She was a retired seamstress.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynne K. Eliason

Lynne Karyn Eliason, 78, of Kennewick, died Feb. 14 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in The Dalles, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 38 years.

She was the retired hospital administrator for Trios Health in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Venita Stubbs

Venita Stubbs, 84, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 18 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Hosmer, S.D., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was retired and had worked in housekeeping at hospitals.

Smith Funeral Homes, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.