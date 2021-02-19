Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 18, 2021

Ken B. Silliman

Ken B. Silliman, 89, of Kennewick, died Feb. 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He owned the Farmers Exchange in downtown Kennewick.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn J. Esters

Carolyn Jeanice Esters, 65, of Pasco, died Feb. 15 at Tri-Cities Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was a retired liquor store cashier.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Everardo Valle Espinosa

Everardo Valle Espinosa, 83, of Grandview, died Feb. 16 in Grandview.

He was born Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired laborer in a fruit processing plant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma J. Strong

Norma Joy Strong, 83, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Pasco.

She was born in Pine Bluff, Wyo., and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was the owner/operator of Dreamland Day Care.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.