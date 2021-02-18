Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 17, 2021

Neil Q. Richter

Neil Q. Richter, 63, of Kennewick, died Feb. 14 at home.

He was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for most of his life.

He was a maintenance mechanic and electrician for Tyson Foods.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary A. Paier

Mary Ann Paier, 78, of Richland, died Feb. 10 at home.

She was born in Watertown, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

EzCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Kessler K. Martin

Kessler Kincaid Martin, 74, of Kennewick, died Feb. 13 in Richland.

He was born in Ajo, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 40 years.

He was a retired phone installer for Verizon.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Flora Ruiz

Flora Ruiz, 94, of Pasco, died Feb. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in San Antonio, Jalisco, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 40 years.

She was a retired warehouse laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

June C. Hughes Wescott

June Catherine Hughes Wescott, 62, of West Richland, died Feb. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Puyallup, was raised in the Tri-Cities and returned to West Richland three years ago.

She was a retired clerk for the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan P. Nyce

Susan Patricia Nyce, 75, died Feb. 16 at her home in Dayton.

She was a retired homemaker.

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark A. Cyr

Mark Arthur Cyr, 69, of Pasco, died Feb. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Missoula, Mont., and had been a Tri-Cities resident since 1963.

He was a retired conductor for Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.