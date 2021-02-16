Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 15, 2021

Tracy L. Adams

Tracy Lynn Adams, 60, of Benton City, died Feb. 13 at home.

She was born in Everett and lived in Benton City since 1990.

She was a construction worker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phyllis J. Hough

Phyllis Judy Hough, 79, of Kennewick, died Feb. 14 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Sheridan, Wyo., and lived in Kennewick for five years.

She was a retired salesperson for Bridgestone/Firestone Tires.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Louis Yeager Marquis

Louis Yeager Marquis, 77, of Richland, died Feb. 14 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was a retired military veteran and computer programmer.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

William H. Rickard Jr.

William Howard Rickard Jr., 94, of Richland, died Feb. 14 in Richland.

He was a retired Army veteran and nuclear biologist.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Edith B. Fischer

Edith B. Fischer, 94, of Outlook, died Feb. 13 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Ripon, Calif., and was a longtime Outlook resident.

She was a retired laborer in a poultry processing plant.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.