Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 11, 2021

Hermina Esparza

Hermina Esparza, 76, of Prosser, died Feb. 8 in San Antonio, Texas.

She was born in Allende, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was retired from quality control at a fruit warehouse.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Anthony C. Louviere

Anthony C. Louviere, 68, of Richland, died Feb. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Port Arthur, Texas, and lived in Richland for the past three years.

He was retired from the U.S. Navy.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Cheryl A. Collier

Cheryl Ann Collier, 69, of Pasco, died Feb. 9 at her home in Pasco.

She was born in Wenatchee, and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Seum Phengmasack

Seum Phengmasack, 76, of West Richland, died Feb. 9 in West Richland.

He was born in Champasek, Laos, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired sanitation worker at Lamb Weston.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Elva N. Rankin

Elva Nelle Rankin, 103, of Kennewick, died Feb. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Tulia, Texas, and lived in Kennewick for more than eight years.

She was the retired owner of Nelle’s Floral Design and Flower Shop.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Oscar P. Hill

Oscar Phillips Hill, 80, of Pasco, died Feb. 9 at the Tri-Cities Retirement Inn in Pasco.

He was born in Alamogordo, New Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 37 years.

He was a retired operating engineer with Chevron Chemical.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

William R. Buechler

William Ray Buechler, 63, of Kennewick, died Feb. 8 in Seattle.

He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 63 years.

He was a supervisor for Nutrien Industries.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.