Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 9, 2021
Agustin Trujillo Medina
Agustin Trujillo Medina, 62, of Mabton, died Feb. 7 in Richland.
He was born in Lidice, Guerrero, Mexico, and was a longtime Mabton resident.
He was a laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Raideen Roy
Raideen Roy, 88, of Pasco, died Feb. 5 in Richland.
She was born in Adair, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.
She was retired from retail sales.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn ‘Cam’ Black
Carolyn “Cam” Black, 87, of Richland, died Feb. 6 in Kennewick.
She was born in San Mateo, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for seven years.
She was retired.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
James R. Morrow
James R. Morrow, 77, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 8 in Toppenish.
He was born in Prosser and lived his entire life in the Lower Yakima Valley.
He was a retired car salesman.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments