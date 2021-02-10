Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 9, 2021

Agustin Trujillo Medina

Agustin Trujillo Medina, 62, of Mabton, died Feb. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Lidice, Guerrero, Mexico, and was a longtime Mabton resident.

He was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Raideen Roy

Raideen Roy, 88, of Pasco, died Feb. 5 in Richland.

She was born in Adair, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.

She was retired from retail sales.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn ‘Cam’ Black

Carolyn “Cam” Black, 87, of Richland, died Feb. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in San Mateo, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for seven years.

She was retired.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Morrow

James R. Morrow, 77, of Sunnyside, died Feb. 8 in Toppenish.

He was born in Prosser and lived his entire life in the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a retired car salesman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.