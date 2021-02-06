Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 5, 2021

Margaret Swanson

Margaret Swanson, 97, of West Richland, died Jan. 31 in Richland.

She was born in Decorah, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper for Metal Fab Inc.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosa Itzel Farias

Rosa Itzel Farias, 27, of Pasco, died Feb. 3 in Oregon.

She was born in Colima Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She was a dental assistant at Family Dentistry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

John L. Walker

John Leland Walker, 86, of Kennewick, died Feb. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in Kennewick for 13 years.

The military veteran was a retired painting contractor.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kay Johnson

Kay Johnson, 78, died Jan. 29 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Sylacauga, Ala., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

She was a homemaker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra L. Rueweler

Sandra Leeann Rueweler, 50, died Feb. 1 at home in Pasco.

She was born in Santa Clara, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for five months.

She was a retired caretaker at a senior center.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Telesforo Uribe Jimenez

Telesforo Uribe Jimenez, 63, of Pasco, died Feb. 2 in Richland.

He was born in Heroica Matamoros, Tamaulipas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert T. Gudgel

Robert Templin Gudgel, 83, of Kennewick, died Feb. 3 in Kennewick.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a retired systems analyst with The Boeing Company.

Mueller’s TriCities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Henry Koski

Henry Koski, 58, of Richland, died Feb. 1 in Richland.

He was born in Richland, and had been a lifetime resident.

He was a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Postal Service.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard A. Schatz

Richard Allen Schatz, 73, died Jan. 27 at home in Kennewick.

He was born in Bismark, N.D., and lived the rest of his life in the Tri-Cities.

He was a retired supervisor at a food processing plant.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gil Candido Cisneros

Gil Candido Cisneros, 56, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Walla Walla.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He was a laborer for Cherry Ridge Farms.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Nelson

Terry Lee Nelson, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Combs, Ark., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 56 years.

He was retired from instrumentation with Boise Cascade.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.