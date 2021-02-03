Tri-City Herald death notices Feb. 2, 2021

John A. Michaud

John Anthony Michaud, 56, of Richland, died Jan. 31 at home.

He was born in Plattsburgh, N.Y., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He worked in IT desktop support for Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carla M. Vash

Carla Marie Vash, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 29 at home.

She was born in Ottumwa, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired health physics technician at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bobby Baker

Bobby Baker, 76, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 at home.

He was born in San Antonio, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He was a retired safety engineer at the Hanford site.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Esther R. McMenamin

Esther Rheta McMenamin, 84, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 at Sweet Meadows Adult Family Home in Kennewick.

She was born in Multnomah County, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1973.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eloy Hernandez

Eloy Hernandez, 47, of Mabton, died Jan. 31 in Pasco.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucille C. Selle

Lucille C. Selle, 79, of Richland, died Jan. 29 in Richland.

She was born in Pittsburg, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

She was a retired data processor at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joyce E. B. Kerr

Joyce Emma Barrett Kerr, 94, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane.

She was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities 72 years.

She was a homemaker and community volunteer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Araceli C. Valencia

Araceli C. Valencia, 20, of Granger, died Jan. 31 in Toppenish.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a restaurant server.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Carol A. Swanger

Carol Ann Swanger, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ione, Wash., and lived in Kennewick for 55 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Irene G. Young

Irene Grace Young, 88, of Pasco, died Jan. 29 in Pasco.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 75 years.

She was a retired scale house operator for Lamb-Weston Industries.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Owens

Patricia Ann Owens, 85, of Kennewick, died Jan. 30 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Omaha, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1990.

She was a retired teacher and para-educator for the Kennewick School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jasper ‘J.D.’ Kitchen

Jasper Dale “J.D.” Kitchen, 67, of Kennewick, died Jan. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in New Tazewell, Tenn, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 57 years.

He was a retired school bus driver for the Pasco School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wayne F. Williams

Wayne Floyd Williams, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Holtville, Calif., and had lived in Tri-Cities since 1997.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.