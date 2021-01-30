Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 29, 2021

Donald E. Staringer

Donald Eugene Staringer, 85, of Richland, died Jan. 27 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Helena, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1963.

He was a retired teacher for the Richland School District.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Coralie A. Fancey

Coralie Agnes Fancey, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 at home.

She was born in Bell, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Juan ‘Bob’ Castro

Juan Roberto “Bob” Castro, 74, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 27 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

He was an military veteran and worked for Sunnyside Valley Irrigation.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco ‘Cisco’ Alvarado II

Francisco “Cisco” Alvarado II, 42, of Benton City, died Jan. 27 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a production lead at Con Agra.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrea Patacini

Andrea Patacini, 39, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 in Kennewick.

She was born in Baker City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.

She was a registered dietitian and Trios Health in Kennewick.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Misty D. Douglas

Misty Dawn Douglas, 42, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gordon H. Hasbargen

Gordon Herman Hasbargen, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Richland.

He was born in Baudette, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 48 years.

He was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.