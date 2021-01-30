Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 29, 2021
Donald E. Staringer
Donald Eugene Staringer, 85, of Richland, died Jan. 27 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
He was born in Helena, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1963.
He was a retired teacher for the Richland School District.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Coralie A. Fancey
Coralie Agnes Fancey, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 at home.
She was born in Bell, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.
She was a homemaker.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Juan ‘Bob’ Castro
Juan Roberto “Bob” Castro, 74, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 27 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.
He was an military veteran and worked for Sunnyside Valley Irrigation.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Francisco ‘Cisco’ Alvarado II
Francisco “Cisco” Alvarado II, 42, of Benton City, died Jan. 27 in Richland.
He was born in Richland and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.
He was a production lead at Con Agra.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrea Patacini
Andrea Patacini, 39, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 in Kennewick.
She was born in Baker City, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 12 years.
She was a registered dietitian and Trios Health in Kennewick.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Misty D. Douglas
Misty Dawn Douglas, 42, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gordon H. Hasbargen
Gordon Herman Hasbargen, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 28 in Richland.
He was born in Baudette, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 48 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments