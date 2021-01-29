Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 28, 2021

Paul N. Gill

Paul Norwood Gill, 60, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 in Pasco.

He was born in Pasco, and was a lifelong Tri-Cities area resident.

He was a retired security officer.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrew K. Takahashi

Andrew Koji Takahashi, 60, of Pasco, died Jan. 24 in Richland.

He was born in Los Angeles, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 13 years.

He was a retired computer science technician for Jet Propulsion Laboratories.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kim M. Sheldon

Kim Marie Sheldon, 61, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 at home.

She was born in Bonners Ferry, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1988.

She was a legal consultant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Freda A. McCorkle

Freda A. McCorkle, 97, of Kennewick, died Jan. 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Dayton, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 55 years.

She was the retired bookkeeper for Blackberry’s Restaurant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sharon L. Liddell

Sharon L. Liddell, 84, of Richland, died Jan. 25 in Richland.

She was born in North Dakota and lived in Richland for 64 years.

She was a retired billing associate for Northwest Orthopaedic.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Catherine A. Boothe

Catherine Anne Boothe, 70, of Pasco, died Jan. 26 in Richland.

She was born in Toppenish, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired administrative specialist for the Fluor Corporation.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice M. Miner

Janice Marie Miner, 81, of Kennewick, died Jan. 27 in Kennewick.

She was born in San Gabriel, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for eight years.

She was a retired school bus driver for the Kern County School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary M. Spence

Mary Magdelin Spence, 92, of Pasco, died Jan. 22 at Rosetta Assisted Living in Richland.

She was born in Kabul, Mo., and lived in Tri-Cities for five months.

She is a retired cannery worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara L. Smail

Barbara L. Smail, 62, of Grandview, died Jan. 28 in Yakima.

She was born in Yakima and spent most her life in Grandview.

She was a retired commercial bus driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Nicholas Plank

Nicholas Plank, 30, of Benton City, died Jan. 24 in Richland.

He was born in North Dakota and lived in Benton City for 25 years.

He was a laborer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.