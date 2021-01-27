Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 26, 2021

David B. Belvin

David Bernard Belvin, 77, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 in Pasco.

He was born in Shreveport, La., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 16 years.

He was a retired breadman.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alan J. McDonald

Alan J. McDonald, 58, of Kennewick, died Jan. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leo L. Stuk

Leo L. Stuk, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Lewistown, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired RV salesman.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roger Williams

Roger Williams, 75, of Richland, died Jan. 21 in Richland.

He was born in Bozeman, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

He was a retired senior chem tech analyst.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald E. Gest

Donald Eugene Gest, 92, of Prosser, died Jan. 16 in Prosser.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 74 years.

He was a retired engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn A. Harris

Carolyn Ann Harris, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 23 at home.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

She was a retired retail grocery manager.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael A. Hamilton

Michael A. Hamilton, 70, of Benton City, died Jan. 24 at Avalon Healthcare Center in Pasco.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Liona (Donie) Baumgarten

Liona (Donie) Baumgarten, 97, of Kennewick, died Jan. 24 at the Royal Columbian Retirement Inn in Kennewick.

She was born in Connell and lived in the Tri-Cities for 2 1/2 years.

She was a retired food processor at Libby’s Food Processing Plant.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul O. Dudley

Paul O’Neil Dudley, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 24 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired pipefitter and served in the Marine Corps

The Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.

William J. Hinkelman

William Joseph Hinkelman, 94, died Jan. 25 at Guardian Angel Homes in Richland.

He was an Army veteran and a retired metallurgist.

Neptune Society, Spokane, is in charge of arrangements.