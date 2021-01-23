Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 22, 2021

Sheila Mardell Hicks

Sheila Mardell Hicks, 82, of Kennewick, died Jan. 22 at the Richland rehabilitation Center in Richland.

She was born in Palouse, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1973.

She was a retired nursing assistant.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Stephanie L. Garrett

Stephanie L. Garrett, 50, of Kennewick, died Jan. 16 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Norwich, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

She was an apartment complex manager.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Jose Cortes Ruiz

Jose Cortes Ruiz, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 21 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

He was born in Jalisco, Mexico and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired janitor for the Pasco School District and farm laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Rose M. Older

Rose Marie Older, 92, of Pasco, died Jan. 20 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Southwick, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

She was a retired registered nurse at Lourdes.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Ricardo Espindola Ramos

Ricardo Espindola Ramos, 62, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 20 in Richland.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald A. Mead

Ronald A. Mead, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Visalia, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

He was a retired upholsterer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores Soto

Dolores Soto, 45, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 20 in Richland.

She was born in San Juan Del Rio, Durango, Mexico, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a caregiver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Aleksey Fedorovich Grishkov

Aleksey Fedorovich Grishkov, 88, of Pasco, died Jan. 20 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Ust-Scherbey, Irkutsk Region, Russia, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 14 years.

He was a retired bus driver,

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Norma Nelson

Norma Nelson, 99, of Richland, died Jan. 19 at Richland Life Care Center.

She was born in Homedale, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.