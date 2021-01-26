Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 25, 2021

Donald E. Gest

Donald Eugene Gest, 92, of Prosser, died Jan. 16 in Prosser.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for 74 years.

He was a retired engineer for the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Misty D. Douglas

Misty Dawn Douglas, 42, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marie Gable

Marie Gable, 98, of Richland, died Jan. 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Oshkosh, Wis., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn R. Anderson

Marilyn R. Anderson, 70, of West Richland, died Jan. 21 in Richland.

She was born in Houston, Texas, and lived in West Richland for 15 years.

She was a retired executive secretary for Flour.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Floyd Snyder

Floyd Snyder, 74, of West Richland, died Jan. 21 in Richland.

He was born in Kansas and lived in West Richland for 41 years.

He was a retired engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Timpone

Mary Louis Timpone, 88, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 in Richland.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 18 months.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Laurie L. Giles

Laurie Lynn Giles, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 21 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

She was a caregiver.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, in charge of arrangements.

Mark C. Hoover

Mark Chase Hoover, 37, of Pasco, died Jan. 20 in Richland.

He was born in Denver, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was an advance placement instructor.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco is in charge of arrangements.

Rickie D. Strickland

Rickie Don Strickland, 63, of Richland, died Jan. 23 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was an Oracle database administrator for Lucas Engineering.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.





