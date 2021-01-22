Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 21, 2021

Joel E. Lathim

Joel Eugene Lathim, 74, of Pasco, died Jan. 20 at Avalon Healthcare Center in Pasco.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Pasco for 45 years.

He was a farmer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dwight L. Newman

Dwight L. Newman, 84, of Kennewick, died Jan. 19 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Blue Eye, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 48 years.

He was a retired union iron worker at the Hanford site.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Bruce B. Homer

Bruce Boyson Homer, 85, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 19 in Spokane.

He was born in Black Hills, S.D., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired plumber and farmed row crops.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul R. Bassett

Paul Raymond Bassett, 85, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

He was born in Staten Island, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired mechanical engineer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Roberto Faustino Martinez Jr.

Roberto Faustino Martinez Jr., 57, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 19 in Spokane.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry Winheim

Jerry Winheim, 80, of Crooked River Ranch, Ore., died Jan. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Hood River, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities area three months.

He was a retired electrician.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.