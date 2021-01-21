Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 20, 2021

Muriel L. Bussell

Muriel Lorene Bussell, 94, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 in Grand Coulee.

She was born in Thayer, Mo., and was a longtime Tri-Citian.

She worked as a teacher for the Richland School District.

Strate Funeral Home, Grand Coulee, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles C. Hill

Charles C. Hill, 71, of Richland, died Jan. 20 in Kennewick.

He was born in Renton, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 49 years.

He was a retired director of internet operations and communication with Univision.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Candolynn Meador

Candolynn Meador, 68, of West Richland, died Jan. 17 in West Richland.

She was born in California, and lived in West Richland for 17 years.

She was a retired interior designer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Madeline M. Small

Madeline M. Small, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 16 in Richland.

She was born in Atlantic City, N.J., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 28 years.

She was a retired sales associate for Fred Meyer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Mark McGillivray

Mark McGillivray, 63, of Richland, died Jan. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Everett, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda S. Touchstone

Wanda Susan Touchstone, 65, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Andrews, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for six years.

She was a retired accountant.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven R. Hardesty

Steven Roy Hardesty, 71, of Burbank, died Jan. 19 in Richland.

He was born in Pasco, and lived in the Tri-Cities area his entire life.

He was retired from autobody work with Ben Franklin Transit.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.