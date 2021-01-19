Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 18, 2021







Karole Brown

Karole Brown, 73, of Richland, died Jan. 9 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a bartender.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn LaFortune

Marilyn LaFortune, 90, of Kennewick, died Jan. 16 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Detroit, Mich., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 15 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John A. Williams

John A. Williams, 84, of Pasco, died Jan. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Moberly, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was the retired owner of a mobile home sales and delivery business.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jose ‘Joe’ Salinas

Jose “Joe” Salinas, 79, of Granger, died Jan. 14 in Spokane.

He was born in Robstown, Texas, and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired port district maintenance lead.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Jaime M. Jones

Jaime Michael Jones, 44, of Yakima, died Jan. 15 in Yakima.

He was born in Silverton, Idaho, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Dorothy N. Killian

Dorothy Nelson Killian, 98, of Richland, died Jan. 16 at home.

She was born in Linwood, Utah, and lived in Richland for 15 years.

She was a retired accountant at Hill Air Force Base in Layton, Utah.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.