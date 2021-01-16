Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 15, 2021

Duffy Brooks

Duffy Brooks, 69, of Richland, died Jan. 12 in Richland.

He was born in Lynwood, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

He was a retired carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert L. McCord

Robert Lawton McCord, 63, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sandpoint, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired commercial salesman for Perfection Glass.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeannine C. Johnson

Jeannine C. Johnson, 83, of Richland, died Jan. 9 in Richland.

She was born in Texas and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a retired nurse.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John T. Brewster

John Timothy Brewster, 65, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Lakeland, Fla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired mason.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Essel Smith

Essel Smith, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 in Finley.

He was born in Vanport, Ore., and lived in Finley for 42 years and for 70 years in the Tri-Cities.

The U.S. Army veteran was a retired electronics technician.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David M. Phillips

David Mack Phillips, 44, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired school bus driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn C. Toher

Marilyn Catherine Toher, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10 at home.

She was born in Henderson, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.