Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 14, 2021

Helen M. Ripplinger

Helen Maxine Ripplinger, 87, of Yakima, died Jan. 12 in Yakima.

She was born in Delta, Colo., and was a longtime Grandview resident before moving to Yakima.

She previously worked at Twin City Foods.

Smith Funeral Homes, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Carl Booth

Carl Booth, 88, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Amarillo, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years.

He was a retired pipefitter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard R. Parr

Richard Reed Parr, 66, of Kennewick, died Jan. 12 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Kennewick for seven months.

He was a retired carpenter.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Billy J. Carter

Billy J. Carter, 67, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 at home.

He was born in Spokane and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

He was a retired carpenter.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David Brandon-Perrine

David Brandon-Perrine, 33, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10 in Kennewick.

He was born in a Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

He was a self-employed installer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jerry W. Weatherby

Jerry Wayne Weatherby, 70, of Kennewick, died Jan. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Wallace, Idaho, and lived in Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a retired security guard at Hanford and served in the Air Force.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.