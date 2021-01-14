Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 13, 2021

Charles H. Hood

Charles H. Hood, 89, of Richland, died Jan. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Mt. Clare, W.V., and lived in Richland for eight years.

He was a retired engineer for Boeing.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Doris M. Reeder

Doris Mearl Reeder, 99, of Kennewick, died on Jan. 8 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.

She was born in Huggins, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

She was a retired hair dresser.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Marilyn C. Toher

Marilyn Catherine Toher, 89, of Kennewick, died Jan. 10 at home.

She was born in Henderson, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Horacio Perez Jr.

Horacio Perez Jr., 62, of Sunnyside, died Jan. 10 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Rio Grande, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a vocational job coach.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Heather D. Koehler

Heather D. Koehler, 44, of Richland, died Jan. 11 in Seattle.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong resident.

She was the assistant manager at Round Table Pizza.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, was in charge of arrangements.

Larry K. Morton

Larry Keith Morton, 78, of Kennewick, died Jan. 9 in Spokane.

He was born in Colorado and lived in Kennewick for 21 years.

He was a retired maintenance worker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Darlene A. Luque

Darlene Ann Luque, 63, of Pasco, died Jan. 9 at home.

She was born in Seattle and lived in Seattle most of her life.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tu Thi Pham

Tu Thi Pham, 77, of Kennewick, died Jan. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Saigon, Vietnam, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 28 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leobardo Ceballos Rodriguez

Leobardo Ceballos Rodriguez, 78, of Pasco, died Jan. 10 at home.

He was born in Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

He was a retired laborer in agriculture.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.