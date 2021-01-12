Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 11, 2021

Linda Culley

Linda Culley, 73, of Richland, died Dec. 30 at home.

She was born in Salem, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

She was a retired manager for procurement and contracts at Westinghouse Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Carlos Verduzco

Carlos Verduzco, 72, of Grandview, died Jan. 9 in Richland.

He was born in Coalcoman, Michoacan, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a farmer and cattle rancher.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Vivian D. Bardsley

Vivian E. Bardsley, 93, of Kennewick, died Jan. 7 in Kennewick.

She was born in Seco, Kenn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 61 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Dolores Rizzo

Dolores Rizzo, 91, of Richland, died Jan. 7 in Richland.

She was born in Milwaukee, Wis., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1976.

She was a homemaker and pit boss to seven sons.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

John Akstin III

John Akstin III, 86, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Pawtucket, R.I., and lived in Kennewick for 20 years.

He was a retired welder and served in the Navy.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Phillip D. Bieker

Phillip Dwight Bieker, 76, of Kennewick, died Dec. 31 in Kennewick.

He was born in Boonville, Mo., and lived in Tri-Cities for 10 years.

He was a retired engineer for Parsons Brinckerhoff.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven Witeck

Steven Witeck, 72, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 at home.

He had lived in Tri-Cities since 1982.

He was a retired assistant superintendent for Richland School District.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.