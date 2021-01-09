Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 8-9, 2021

Darryl R. Miles

Darryl Ray Miles, 78, of Kennewick, died Jan. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Cynthiana, Ken., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 35 years.

The military veteran was a retired staff scientist for Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Kim R. Horspool

Kim Rene Horspool, 58, of Kennewick, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.

She was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

She was a housekeeper at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond S. Debevec

Raymond S. Debevec, 90, of Pasco, died Jan. 7 in Pasco.

He was born in Willard, Wis., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

He was the retired owner and operator of R and N Repair Inc.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Rita A. Shuck

Rita A. Shuck, 79, of Pasco, died Jan. 6 in Pasco.

She was born in Evansville, Ind., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 39 years.

She was a retired dental assistant for Dr. Wally Voll.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Israel J. Simiano

Israel Joseph Simiano, 23, of Richland, died Jan. 6 at home.

He was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a cosmetologist and cook.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Troy Allen

Troy Allen, 57, of Kennewick, died Dec. 22 at home.

He was born in Pasco and lived in the Tri-Cities for 41 years.

He was a construction worker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Prudencio R. Atienza Villanueva

Prudencio Rogelio Atienza Villanueva, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 6 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Taal, Batangas, Philippines, and lived in Connell for nine years and Kennewick for a year.

He was a retired liaison officer in the construction industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Clifford A. Drake

Clifford Alan Drake, 61, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.

He was born in Burley, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

He was self employed.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael ‘Mike’ Dillon

Michael “Mike” Dillon, 66, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Richland.

He was born in New Mexico and lived in Richland for 21 years.

He was vice president of R&D.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Mary L. Dow

Mary Louise Dow, 93, of Outlook, died Jan. 6 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Yakima and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired bank teller and loan officer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Harold Reich

Harold Reich, 73, of Granger, died Jan. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a self-employed orchardist.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Errol ‘Vey’ Allen

Errol “Vey” Allen, 83, of Benton City, died Jan 5 in Pasco.

He was born in Parma, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

He was a retired senior technical specialist for Battelle Northwest.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.