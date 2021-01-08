Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 7, 2021

Wanda L. Boggess

Wanda Faith L. Boggess, 92, died Dec. 30 in Kennewick.

She was born in Kleenburn, Wyo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 87 years.

She was a retired steno clerk.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald J. Meyers

Donald J. Meyers, 87, of Kennewick, died Dec. 28 in Kennewick.

He was born in Minot, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 70 years.

He was a retired mechanical engineer at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John H. ‘Bud’ Smith

John Howard “Bud” Smith, 95, of Pasco, died Jan. 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Bottineau, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was the retired owner of Smith-McClenahan Insurance Adjustment Agency for 40 years.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Allen

Edward Allen, 73, of Richland, died Dec. 30 in Richland.

He was born in California and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

He was a retired banker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert J. Robinson

Robert Joseph Robinson, 83, of West Richland, died Jan. 1 in Richland.

He was born in North Strabane Township, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over six years.

He was a retired journeyman union glazier in the construction industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lynn Johnson

Lynn Johnson, 71, of Benton City, died Jan. 2 in Othello.

He was born in Fargo, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He was the former Benton City mayor and a councilman for 16 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Shannon M. Miller

Shannon Michelle Miller, 31, of Toppenish, died Jan. 5 in Toppenish.

She was born in Toppenish and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

She was a mother and homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.