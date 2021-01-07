Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 6, 2021
Beverly M. Aiello
Beverly Marie Aiello, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 at home.
She was born in Montoursville, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 43 years.
She was a retired music teacher for the Richland School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.
Jose Garcia Jr.
Jose Garcia Jr., 54, of Kennewick, did Jan. 2 at home.
He was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 12 years.
He was a respiratory therapist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Michael L. Renfrow
Michael Lawrence Renfrow, 59, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 at home.
He was born in Los Angeles.
The former Army veteran was a mechanic.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Carlson Jr.
Ronald Carlson Jr., 82, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.
He was born in Minnesota and lived in Richland for 40 years.
He was a retired air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Andrez Muniz
Andrez Muniz, 73, of Pasco, died Jan. 2 at home.
He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.
He was a retired gatekeeper in home surveillance.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
