Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 6, 2021

Beverly M. Aiello

Beverly Marie Aiello, 80, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 at home.

She was born in Montoursville, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 43 years.

She was a retired music teacher for the Richland School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

Jose Garcia Jr.

Jose Garcia Jr., 54, of Kennewick, did Jan. 2 at home.

He was born in Mexicali, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 12 years.

He was a respiratory therapist at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael L. Renfrow

Michael Lawrence Renfrow, 59, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 at home.

He was born in Los Angeles.

The former Army veteran was a mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald Carlson Jr.

Ronald Carlson Jr., 82, of Richland, died Jan. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Minnesota and lived in Richland for 40 years.

He was a retired air traffic controller in the U.S. Air Force.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Andrez Muniz

Andrez Muniz, 73, of Pasco, died Jan. 2 at home.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

He was a retired gatekeeper in home surveillance.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.