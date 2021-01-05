Tri-City Herald death notices Jan. 4, 2021

Myrna Trail

Myrna Trail, 85, of Kennewick, died Dec. 31 at home.

She was born in Orofino, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 45 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Betty J. Langdell

Betty J. Langdell, 90, of Burbank, died Jan. 2 at home.

She was born in Franklin County, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for more than 74 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Armando A. Aranda

Armando A. Aranda, 78, of Pasco, died Jan. 1 in Pasco.

He was born in Purisima, Coahuila, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired farm laborer for Balcom & Moe.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Joan C. Cooke

Joan Carolyn Cooke, 86, of Richland, died Dec. 29 in Richland.

She was born in Pasadena, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 60 years.

She was a retired toll bridge operator for Oregon State Transportation Systems.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth O. Atiroko

Elizabeth O. Atiroko, 53, of Kennewick, died Jan. 1 in Kennewick.

She was born in Ogun State, Nigeria, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over two years.

She was a business owner.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia ‘Pat’ Beierle

Patricia “Pat” June Beierle, 80, of Prosser, died Jan. 1 in Prosser.

She was born in Flippin, Ark., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was the retired owner and operator of B & B Equipment in Prosser.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Sylvester Almaguer

Sylvester Almaguer, 67, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 31 in Seattle.

He was born in Mission, Texas, and was a longtime resident of the Yakima Valley.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda K. Johnson

Linda K. Johnson, 74, of Yakima, died Jan. 2 in Yakima.

She was born in Picher, Okla., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a retired social worker for the Department of Social and Health Services in Sunnyside.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Fred C. Meiser

Fred C. Meiser, 79, of Prosser, died Jan. 4 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Lorene I. Roscoe

Lorene I. Roscoe, 98, of Chiloquin, Ore., died Jan. 3 in Klamath Falls, Ore.,

She was born in Rapelje, Mont., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Taokham Manivong

Taokham Manivong, 76, of Pasco, died Jan. 1 in Richland.

She was born in Vientiane, Laos, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.