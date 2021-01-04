Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 31, 2020

Frances V. Myers (Childs)

Frances V. Myers (Childs), 101, of Kennewick, died Dec. 26 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lynch, Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 65 years.

She was an educator administrator for Kennewick public schools.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Emil Slatick

Emil Slatick, 88, of Pasco, died Dec. 29 at home.

He lived in Pasco for over 30 years.

The Army veteran was a retired biologist.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Cecilia ‘Luz’ Huaracha-Choque

Cecilia “Luz” Huaracha-Choque, 75, of Richland, died Dec. 29 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Arequipa, Peru, and lived in Richland for 14 years.

She was a retired laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Antonio Martinez Carrazco

Antonio Martinez Carrazco, 52, died Dec. 25 at home in Benton City.

He was born in Colima, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 10 years.

He was in agriculture at Inland Desert Nursery.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.