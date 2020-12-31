Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 30, 2020

Alexandria Srubek

Alexandria Srubek, 36, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 in Pasco.

She was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for 32 years.

She was a certified medical assistant.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Heidi L. Montgomery

Heidi Lynn Montgomery, 56, of Kennewick, died Dec. 13 in Kennewick.

She was born in Spokane and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

She worked in the hospitality industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Tijar Zebty

Tijar Zebty, 68, of Kennewick, died Dec. 24 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in the Marshall Islands and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Joseph Carroll

Joseph Carroll, 42, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 in Kennewick.

He was born in Ohio and lived in Kennewick for 30 years.

He was the district manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits LLC.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory T. Miller

Gregory Thomas Miller, 44, of Kennewick, died Dec. 27 in Kennewick.

He was born in Kingston, N.Y., and lived in Kennewick for 40 years.

He was a laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Steven R. Thompson

Steven Ray Thompson, 60, of West Richland, died Dec. 24 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

He was a retired transporter for Burlington Northern Railroad.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

William ‘Skip’ F. Westcott

William “Skip” Francis Westcott, 78, of Pasco, died Dec. 28 in Pasco.

He was born in Ellensburg and lived in the Tri-Cities for 66 years.

He was a retired paper operator for PCA/Boise Cascade.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

William A. Smith

William Arthur Smith, 68, of Richland, died Dec. 28 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and lived in Benton City for 28 years.

He was a retired painter at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wanda W. Cox

Wanda W. Cox, 86, of Prosser, died Dec. 29 in Prosser.

She was born in Carthage, Mo., and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Harry G. Burke

Harry Gerald Burke, 83, of Burbank, died Dec. 28 at home.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and lived in Burbank for 20 years.

He was an auditor for Clallam County for 30 years.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Mildred I. Oord

Mildred Irene Oord, 92, of Tri-Cities, died Dec. 28 in the Tri-Cities.

She was born in Raymond, Wash.

Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah, is in charge of arrangements.