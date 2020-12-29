Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 28, 2020
Ray E. Schmierer
Ray Elmer Schmierer, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 23 in Kennewick.
He was born in Terry, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
He was retired from the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Donna E. Troxel
Donna E. Troxel, 91, of Kennewick, died Dec. 26 in Kennewick.
She was born in Lyman, Okla., and lived in Kennewick for 42 years.
She was a retired teacher for the Kennewick School District.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Cherish Rushing
Cherish Rushing, 50, of Kennewick, died Dec. 22 in Kennewick.
She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments