Felicitas R. Gamino

Felicitas R. Gamino, 86, of Pasco, died Dec. 21 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.

She was born in Weslaco, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 2001.

She was retired from fruit sorting at Inland Fruit in Wapato.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.