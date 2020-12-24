Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23, 2020

William D. Wolfe

William Donald Wolfe, 62, of Kennewick, died Dec. 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 18 years.

He was a retired iron worker for Iron Workers Local 14 out of Spokane.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Altman

Ralph Altman, 96, of Richland, died Dec. 17 in Richland.

He was born in Idaho and lived in Richland for 63 years.

He was a retired substation operator for Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

James R. Hyland

James Russell Hyland, 95, of Kennewick, died Dec. 18 at home.

He was born in Kensal, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 71 years.

He served in the U.S. Navy and was a retired sales manager in the auto parts industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gary C. Hugill

Gary Clyde Hugill, 74, of Richland, died Dec. 16 at home.

He was born in Centralia and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired lawyer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Wendi R. Densmore

Wendi Renee Densmore, 56, of Richland, died Dec. 6 at home.

She was born in Kodiak, Alaska, and lived in Kennewick over 10 years.

She was a homemaker and caregiver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Justina Cuevas

Justina Cuevas, 83, of Pasco, died Dec. 21 at WSM Providence St. Mary’s in Walla Walla.

She was born in Los Pinos, Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Baby Cervantes Heredia

Baby Cervantes Heredia of Pasco died at birth on Dec. 17.

Parents were Dalia Cervantes Heredia and Ruben Farias.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Budd H. Huntington Jr.

Budd Harry Huntington Jr., 86, of West Richland, died Dec. 19 in West Richland.

He was born in Manhattan Beach, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities area on and off for 45 years.

He was a retired nuclear design engineer with Bechtel.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.