Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 22, 2020

Nancy J. Williams

Nancy Joy Williams, 71, of Pasco, died Dec. 15 in Pasco.

She was born in Puyallup and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired apartment manager.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alexander K. Conrad

Alexander Keith Conrad, 23, of Richland, died Dec. 16 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was an associate at Home Depot.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice E. Hackert

Janice Elaine Hackert, 83, of Kennewick, died Dec. 19 in Kennewick.

She was born in Minneapolis, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years.

She was a retired manager at GTE Phonemart.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.