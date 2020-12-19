Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 18-19, 2020

Editor’s Note: Today’s notices include several that were delayed by a technology problem at the Herald office. We apologize to the families and friends of the loved ones and funeral homes involved.

Sheri E. Busha

Sheri Elizabeth Busha, 53, of Richland, died Dec. 15 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Camp Pendleton, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for many years.

She was an administrative assistant at Hanford.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Eberhart Reimers

Eberhart Reimers, 92, of Kennewick, died Dec. 17 in Kennewick.

He was born in Leipzig, Germany, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a retired engineer for the Department of Energy.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott E. Thomas

Scott Edward Thomas, 63, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was an electrician for Reser’s Fine Foods.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Homes, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard Hahnlein

Richard Hahnlein, 80, of Richland, died Dec. 5 in Kennewick.

He was born in California and lived in Richland for 12 years.

He was a business owner of Hamlin Manufacturing of California Inc.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Edward Lund

Edward Lund, 58, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.

He was born in Richland and lived in Tri-Cities for 50 years.

He was a retired network engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Nathan Grande

Nathan Grande, 54, of Benton City, died Dec. 5 at home.

He was born in Helena, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was a freight supervisor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Judith Thompson

Judith Thompson, 77, of Pasco, died Dec. 7 at home.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Aaron Pitman

Aaron Pitman, 24, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

He was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a construction laborer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Arthur ‘AJ’ Strege

Arthur “AJ” Strege, 47, of Pasco, died Nov. 28 in Pasco.

He was born in Richland and lived in Pasco for 15 years.

He was a carpenter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Paul D. Viggiano

Paul Douglas Viggiano, 67, of Richland, died Dec. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Port Jefferson, N.Y., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 24 years.

He was a vice president of Executive Sponsor.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gale A. Easterday

Gale A. Easterday, 79, of Basin City, died Dec. 10 in Pasco.

He was born in Parma, Idaho, and lived in Basin City for 62 years.

He was a farmer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Sandra ‘Sandy’ Chandler

Sandra “Sandy” Chandler, 82, of Richland, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Tennessee and lived in Richland for 59 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Silvestre Ursua Alvarez

Silvestre Ursua Alvarez, 74, of Kennewick, died Dec. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 11 years.

She was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean S. Swanson

Jean Shirley Swanson, 88, of Burbank, WA, died Dec. 16 in Richland.

She was born in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, and lived in the Tri-Cities are for 58 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael S. Tuttle

Michael Scott Tuttle, 54, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 at home.

He was born in Haverhill, Mass., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 20 years.

He served in the Air Force and was an aircraft mechanic.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alex Smith

Alex Smith, 73, of Walla Walla, died Dec. 16 in Walla Walla.

He was a longtime resident of the Umatilla area and was a log truck driver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.