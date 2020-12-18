Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 17, 2020

Madison P. Searcy

Madison Paige Searcy, 14, of Richland, died Dec. 12 in her home.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong Tri-Cities resident.

Her parents are Misti Shelby and Ronald Searcy.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Susan K. Zavala

Susan Kay Zavala, 72, of Grandview, died Dec. 16 in Grandview.

She was born in Ontario, Ore., and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter ‘Gene’ Morris

Walter “Gene” Morris, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 at home.

He was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 50 years.

He was a retired bus driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David T. Whalen

David Todd Whalen, 54, of Kennewick, died Nov. 23 at home.

He was born in Yakima and had lived in Tri-Cities for some time.

He was a former tow truck driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gail L. Timmins

Gail L. Timmins, 73, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

She was born in Portland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retired paraeducator.

ezCremate.com Tri-Cities is in charge of arrangements.

Karen Mancuso

Karen Mancuso, 74, of Kennewick, died Dec. 14 in Richland.

She was born in Louisiana and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

She was a property manager.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rita Dudley

Rita Dudley, 64, of West Richland, died Dec. 12 at home.

She was born in Burlington, Iowa, and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1996.

She was a retired teacher from Washington Elementary School in Kennewick.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

David Harris

David Harris, 77, of West Richland, died Dec. 13 in West Richland.

He lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Eunice Heaston

Eunice Heaston, 94, of Richland, died Dec. 16 in Richland.

She was born in York, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1950.

She was a retired vision therapist.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.

Linda Lowe

Linda Lowe, 75, of Richland, died Dec. 15 in Richland.

She was born in Baton Rouge, La., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

She was a homemaker and caregiver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland is in charge of arrangements.