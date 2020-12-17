Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 16, 2020

Sean C. Kelly

Sean Charles Kelly, 57, of Pasco, died Dec. 9 at home.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 30 years.

He was a TV news sports announcer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Beverly Pyle

Beverly Pyle, 84, of Kennewick, died Dec. 2 in Spokane.

She was born in Denver, Colo., and was a lifelong resident.

She was a retired cook at a hospital facility.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Robert Rasmussen

Robert Rasmussen, 77, of Benton City, died Dec. 13 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lewiston, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.

He was a retired pipe fitter.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosalie A. Nicholson

Rosalie Ann Nicholson, 79, of West Richland, died Dec. 15 at home.

She was born in Newton, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities since 1972.

She was a retired nurse.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Samuel Chavez Sr.

Samuel Chavez Sr., 90, of Pasco, died Dec. 15 in Pasco.

He was born in Los Chapiles, Michoacan, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was a retired farmworker.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements

Edward S. Thomas

Edward Scott Thomas, 63, of Kennewick, died Dec. 15 in Kennewick.

He was born in Spokane and lived in Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He was an electrician for Reser’s Fine Foods.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Homes, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Michael Gunlock

Michael Gunlock, 72, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Lake Charles, La., and lived in Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a retired sheriff’s deputy.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.