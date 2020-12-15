Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 14, 2020

Parker M. Reid





Parker Manz Reid, 8, of Pasco, died Dec. 10 at home.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities all his life.

He is the son of Doug and Melissa Reid and was a student.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Mike Bolt

Mike Bolt, 67, of Casa Grande, Ariz., died Dec. 9 in Casa Grande.

He was born in Richland and was a longtime Grandview resident.

He was a retired firefighter at the Hanford project.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Tomasa G. Garcia

Tomasa G. Garcia, 88, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 11 in Richland.

She was born in Edinburg, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda L. Adams

Linda Leigh Adams, 71, of Kennewick, died Dec. 13 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Annapolis, Md., and lived in Kennewick for eight years.

She was a retired personal secretary.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronald S. Gannon

Ronald Scott Gannon, 57, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kirkland.

He was born in Pasco and lived in Kennewick for three years.

He was a retired truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Linda J. Thompson

Linda June Thompson, 69, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

She was born in Scottsbluff., Neb., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 38 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Beverly J. Lucke

Beverly Jean Lucke, 95, of Walla Walla, died Dec. 11 in Walla Walla.

She was born in Alpha, Minn.., and lived in Tri-Cities for 68 years.

She was a retired farmer.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Billy J. Elam

Billy J. Elam, 93, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in Tri-Cities for 63 years.

He was a retired steamfitter and mechanical superintendent.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.