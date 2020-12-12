Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 11-12, 2020

Doris I. Drake

Doris Ivalea Drake, 91, of Kennewick, died Dec. 11 in Kennewick.

She was born in Lenora, Kan., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 73 years.

She was a retired school bus driver for the Richland School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jesse Flores Jr.

Jesse Flores Jr., 44, of Prosser, died Dec. 9 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Toppenish and lived in Prosser for four years.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Daniel N. Weigel

Daniel Norman Weigel, 87, of Pasco, died Dec. 9 in Walla Walla.

He was born in Burlington, Colo., and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 50 years.

He retired from the Columbia Irrigation District.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Park M. Reid

Parker Manz Reid, 8, of Pasco, died Dec. 10 at home.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities all his life.

He is the son of Doug and Melissa Reid and was a student.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Trina L. Gentry

Trina Lee Gentry, 59, of Benton City, died Dec. 9 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care, Kennewick.

She was born in Kennewick and was a lifelong resident.

She worked as a bank clerk at Gesa Credit Union.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jeraldine ‘Jere’ Martin

Jeraldine “Jere” Martin, 84, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 at home.

She was born in Jackson, Ga., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 56 years.

She was a retired facilities manager for Westinghouse at Hanford.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Neta J. Freeman

Neta J. Freeman, 80, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 in Kennewick.

She was born in Caney, Kansas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Gerald L. Nygren

Gerald L. Nygren, 74, of Richland, died Dec. 8 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

He served in the Army and was a retired security guard.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janice B. Peppley

Janice Beryl Peppley, 86, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 at home.

She was born in Touchet and lived in Kennewick for 15 years.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Keith D. Richardson

Keith Dean Richardson, 63, of Kennewick, died Dec. 9 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

He was born in Kennewick and lived in the Tri-Cities for most of his life.

He was a fisherman.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.