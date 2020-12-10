Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 9, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Gary Foster

Gary Foster, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 66 years.

He was a retired agricultural truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Carolyn Jorgensen

Carolyn Jorgensen, 69, of Richland, died Dec. 6 in Richland.

She was born in Bountiful, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a homemaker and educator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Jean Miller

Jean Miller, 83, of Toppenish, died Dec. 7 at the Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Valentine, Neb., and lived most of her life in Washington state between Bickleton and Prosser.

She was a homemaker, school bus driver, master gardener and children’s hairdresser.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service