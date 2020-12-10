Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 9, 2020

Gary Foster

Gary Foster, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 66 years.

He was a retired agricultural truck driver.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Carolyn Jorgensen

Carolyn Jorgensen, 69, of Richland, died Dec. 6 in Richland.

She was born in Bountiful, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a homemaker and educator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Jean Miller

Jean Miller, 83, of Toppenish, died Dec. 7 at the Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

She was born in Valentine, Neb., and lived most of her life in Washington state between Bickleton and Prosser.

She was a homemaker, school bus driver, master gardener and children’s hairdresser.

Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.