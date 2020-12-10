Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 9, 2020
Gary Foster
Gary Foster, 75, of Kennewick, died Dec. 8 in Kennewick.
He was born in Twin Falls, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 66 years.
He was a retired agricultural truck driver.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Carolyn Jorgensen
Carolyn Jorgensen, 69, of Richland, died Dec. 6 in Richland.
She was born in Bountiful, Utah, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.
She was a homemaker and educator.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Jean Miller
Jean Miller, 83, of Toppenish, died Dec. 7 at the Toppenish Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born in Valentine, Neb., and lived most of her life in Washington state between Bickleton and Prosser.
She was a homemaker, school bus driver, master gardener and children’s hairdresser.
Prosser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Comments