Death Notices
Tri-City Herald Death notices Dec. 8, 2020
Samuel Orona
Samuel Orona, 64, of Kennewick, died Dec. 4 in Kennewick.
He was born in Sunnyside, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.
He was a manager for Washington River Protection Group at Hanford.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
John C. H. Doty
John Clayton Hale Doty, 46, of Pasco, died Dec. 6 in Pasco.
He was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities 46 years.
He was a graphic designer for Mission Support Alliance.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lorna K. Davis
Lorna Kaye Davis, 81, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 at home.
She was born in Denver and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.
She was the retired owner of the Cowboy Club in Kennewick.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Maurice O. Gill
Maurice O. Gill, 91, of Grandview, died Dec. 4 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Wheaton, Mo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.
He was a retired auto parts clerk.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Richard D. Scull Sr.
Richard D. Scull Sr., 65, of Burbank, died Dec. 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.
He was born in Prosser and had lived in the Tri-Cities are since 2000.
He was a retired truck driver.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Leilani S. Fink
Leilani Sharon Fink, 76, of Richland, died Dec. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Tri-Cities for many years.
She was a retired small-business owner in farming and retail.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Janet Ettles
Janet Ettles, 82 of Kennewick, died Dec. 12 in Richland.
She was born in Ellensburg and lived in Kennewick since 1961.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, was in charge of arrangements.
Marie L. Gardner
Marie Louise Gardner, 99, died Dec. 6 at her home in Pasco.
She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.
She was a retired homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Joann F. Nearents
Joann Fay Nearents, 85, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.
She was born in Rock Lake, North Dakota, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years.
She was a retired vice president at Wells Fargo.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Ella M. Still
Ella Mae Still, 86, died Dec. 4 at her home in Kennewick.
She was born in Calico Rock, Ark., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for 15 years.
She was a homemaker.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond M. Puterbaugh
Raymond Martin Puterbaugh, 86, of Mabton, died Dec. 7 in Mabton.
He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley.
He was a retired hop farmer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Donna K. McIntyre
Donna K. McIntyre, 76, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 with her family in Richland.
She was born in Danville, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 70 years.
She was a retired bookkeeper.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Robert Fermanich
Robert Fermanich, 77, of Richland, died Dec. 3 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco.
He was born Antigo, Wis., and lived in Richland for 59 years.
He was a retired construction supervisor at the Hanford site.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Lesley D. Creighton
Lesley D. Creighton, 73, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 at home.
She was born in Norwich, Conn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 30 years.
She was the retired secretary at the Elk’s Lodge.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
