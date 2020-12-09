Tri-City Herald Death notices Dec. 8, 2020

Samuel Orona

Samuel Orona, 64, of Kennewick, died Dec. 4 in Kennewick.

He was born in Sunnyside, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 44 years.

He was a manager for Washington River Protection Group at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

John C. H. Doty

John Clayton Hale Doty, 46, of Pasco, died Dec. 6 in Pasco.

He was born in Longview, Wash., and lived in the Tri-Cities 46 years.

He was a graphic designer for Mission Support Alliance.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Lorna K. Davis

Lorna Kaye Davis, 81, of Kennewick, died Dec. 6 at home.

She was born in Denver and was a longtime Tri-Cities resident.

She was the retired owner of the Cowboy Club in Kennewick.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Maurice O. Gill

Maurice O. Gill, 91, of Grandview, died Dec. 4 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Wheaton, Mo., and was a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired auto parts clerk.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Richard D. Scull Sr.

Richard D. Scull Sr., 65, of Burbank, died Dec. 4 at Chaplaincy Hospice Care in Kennewick.

He was born in Prosser and had lived in the Tri-Cities are since 2000.

He was a retired truck driver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Leilani S. Fink

Leilani Sharon Fink, 76, of Richland, died Dec. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in Los Angeles and lived in Tri-Cities for many years.

She was a retired small-business owner in farming and retail.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Janet Ettles

Janet Ettles, 82 of Kennewick, died Dec. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Ellensburg and lived in Kennewick since 1961.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, was in charge of arrangements.

Marie L. Gardner

Marie Louise Gardner, 99, died Dec. 6 at her home in Pasco.

She was born in Oklahoma City, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

She was a retired homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Joann F. Nearents

Joann Fay Nearents, 85, of Richland, died Dec. 3 in Richland.

She was born in Rock Lake, North Dakota, and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 18 years.

She was a retired vice president at Wells Fargo.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Ella M. Still

Ella Mae Still, 86, died Dec. 4 at her home in Kennewick.

She was born in Calico Rock, Ark., and had been a Tri-Cities resident for 15 years.

She was a homemaker.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Raymond M. Puterbaugh

Raymond Martin Puterbaugh, 86, of Mabton, died Dec. 7 in Mabton.

He was born in Yakima and was a lifelong resident of the Yakima Valley.

He was a retired hop farmer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Donna K. McIntyre

Donna K. McIntyre, 76, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 with her family in Richland.

She was born in Danville, Ill., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 70 years.

She was a retired bookkeeper.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Fermanich

Robert Fermanich, 77, of Richland, died Dec. 3 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco.

He was born Antigo, Wis., and lived in Richland for 59 years.

He was a retired construction supervisor at the Hanford site.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lesley D. Creighton

Lesley D. Creighton, 73, of Kennewick, died Dec. 7 at home.

She was born in Norwich, Conn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 30 years.

She was the retired secretary at the Elk’s Lodge.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.