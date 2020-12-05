Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Dec. 4-5, 2020
Audifas Andaya
Audifas Andaya, 90, of Pasco, died Dec. 3 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Guerrero, Mexico, and lived in Pasco for 12 years.
He was a retired farmer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Josephine M. Reading
Josephine Mary Reading, 95, of Kennewick, died Dec. 3 at Chaplaincy Hospice House in Kennewick.
She was born in Lansdale, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 4 1/2 years.
She was the retired office manager for Asher’s Chocolate Company in Souderton, Penn.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Gary Leahy
Gary Leahy, 72, of Richland, died Dec. 2 in Richland.
He was born in St. Louis, Mo., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 7 1/2 years.
He was retired.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Suzanne L. Ehlers
Suzanne L. Ehlers, 81, of Richland, died Dec. 2 in Richland.
She was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.
She was retired teacher.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Efren Ramos Caballero
Efren Ramos Caballero, 70, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 at Lourdes Medical Center in Pasco.
He was born in Durango, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.
He was a retired meat cutter.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
George A. Sehmel
George Albert Sehmel, 88, of Richland, died Dec. 2 at his home.
He was born in Puyallup and lived in Richland for 59 years.
He was a retired research engineer for Battelle Northwest at Hanford.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ann Marie R. Ryan
Ann Marie Ray Ryan, 61, of White House, Tenn., died Dec. 2 in Pasco.
She was born in Fall River, Tenn., and lived in Tri-Cities for one year.
She worked at Parallon Healthcare.
Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
Lachlan W. Campbell
Lachlan W. Campbell, 31, of West Richland, died Nov. 27 in Richland
He was born in Kennewick and lived in Tri-Cities for most his life.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments