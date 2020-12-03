Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Dec. 2, 2020
Jeffrey Salmonson
Jeffrey Salmonson, 58, of Benton City, died Nov. 19 in Benton City.
He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong resident of Benton City.
He was a retired processor for Ingredion.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Betty J. Daubert
Betty Jane Daubert, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 26 at home.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and lived in Kennewick for seven years.
She was a retired secretary.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Betty Schafer Johnson
Betty Schafer Johnson, 93, of Richland, died Nov. 27 in Richland.
She was born in Duluth, Minn., and lived in the Tri-Cities 1 1/2 years.
She was a retired volunteer.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Ruth T. Aguirre
Ruth T. Aguirre, 90, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 1 in Sunnyside.
She was born in Worland, Wyo., and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.
She was a housewife.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond Schaneman
Raymond Schaneman, 62, of Sunnyside, died Dec. 1 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Sunnyside and was a longtime resident there.
He was a retired forklift operator.
Smith Funeral Home Sunnyside is in charge of arrangements.
Billie Sue Keeton
Billie Sue Keeton, 76, of Pasco, died Nov. 28 at home.
She was born in Douthat, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.
She was a retired caregiver.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Roger Tucker
Roger Tucker, 88, of Pasco, died Nov. 24 in Kennewick.
He was born in Reamsville, Kansas, and had lived in the Tri-Cities area for 42 years.
He was retired from the U.S. military.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Joanne Logman
Joanne Logman, 76, of Richland, died Dec. 1 at home.
She was born in New Kensington, Penn., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.
She was a retired clerk at Riverview Medical Center.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
