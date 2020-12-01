Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 30, 2020

Myron W. Cleavenger

Myron W. Cleavenger, 77, of Kennewick, died Nov. 25 in Kennewick.

He was born in Mullen, N.E., and was lifelong Tri-Citians.

He was a retired pipefitter with Pipefitters Local 598.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Helen J. Trotter

Helen Jean Trotter, 86, of Kennewick, died Nov. 29 in Kennewick.

She was born in Bartlett, N.E., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 62 years.

She was retired from working in the circulation department for the Tri-City Herald.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Duane W. Faletti

Duane William Faletti, 86, of Richland, died Nov. 29 in Richland.

He was born in Spring Valley, Ill, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 45 years.

He was a retired nuclear engineer for Battelle at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Lucyann Carver

Lucyann Carver, 15, of Kennewick, died Nov. 24 in Kennewick.

She was born in Richland and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

Her parents are Olivia and Kelly Carver.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rosemarie Frank

Rosemarie Frank, 74, of Grandview, died Nov. 27 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Pasco and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired fruit warehouse laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Emilio Rodriguez Jr.

Emilio Rodriguez Jr., 70, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 27 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Faysville, Texas, and was a longtime Sunnyside resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Francisco E.B. Martinez

Francisco E.B. Martinez, 30, of Grandview, died Nov. 27 in Toppenish.

He was born in Prosser and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a construction laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Robert Viens

Robert Viens, 82, of Richland, died Nov. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Vermont and lived in Richland for 22 years.

He was a retired engineer.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Donald ‘Don’ Grigsby

Donald “Don” Grigsby, 70, of Yakima, died in Yakima.

He was born in Sunnyside and was a lifelong Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired truck driver.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.