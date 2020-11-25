Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 25, 2020
Jose A. Canales Jr.
Jose Alejandro Canales Jr., 70, of Benton City, died Nov. 23 in Richland.
He was born in Premont, Texas, and lived in the Benton City for 33 years.
He was a retired store keeper at Battelle.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Nolan Burris
Nolan Burris, 84, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 at Regency Canyon Lakes in Kennewick.
He was born in Adair County, Okla., and was a retired railroad worker and a U.S. Army veteran.
The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.
Erik C. Lee
Erik Curtis Lee, 49, of Pasco, died Nov. 20 at home.
He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.
He was a produce stocker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Walter Johnson
Walter Johnson, 58, of Richland, died Nov. 21 in Richland.
He was born in Kennewick and was a longtime Tri-Citian.
He was a risk analyst at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Gregory J. Anderson
Gregory J. Anderson, 58, of Richland, died Nov. 15 at home.
He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities over 40 years.
He was retired.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
