Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 25, 2020

Jose A. Canales Jr.

Jose Alejandro Canales Jr., 70, of Benton City, died Nov. 23 in Richland.

He was born in Premont, Texas, and lived in the Benton City for 33 years.

He was a retired store keeper at Battelle.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Nolan Burris

Nolan Burris, 84, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 at Regency Canyon Lakes in Kennewick.

He was born in Adair County, Okla., and was a retired railroad worker and a U.S. Army veteran.

The Neptune Society of Spokane is in charge of arrangements.

Erik C. Lee

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Erik Curtis Lee, 49, of Pasco, died Nov. 20 at home.

He was born in Pasco and was a lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a produce stocker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Walter Johnson

Walter Johnson, 58, of Richland, died Nov. 21 in Richland.

He was born in Kennewick and was a longtime Tri-Citian.

He was a risk analyst at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Gregory J. Anderson

Gregory J. Anderson, 58, of Richland, died Nov. 15 at home.

He was born in Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities over 40 years.

He was retired.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.