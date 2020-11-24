Tri-City Herald Logo
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 23, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Lanny R. Spriggle

Lanny Robert Spriggle, 81, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 in Kennewick.

He was born in Hazelton, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 17 years.

He was a retired mechanic for Umatilla County Road Department in Pendleton, Ore.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Claudia R. Chavez

Claudia Renee Chavez, 48, of Pasco, died Nov. 21 in Pasco.

She was born in Colombia, South America, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 40 years.

She was a retail sales clerk at the Dollar Tree.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Alfonso M. Alvarez

Alfonso Martinez Alvarez, 87, of Kennewick, died Nov. 22 at the Chaplaincy Hospice House.

He was born in Michoacan, Mexico, and had lived in Kennewick for three years.

He was a retired farm laborer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

