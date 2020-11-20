Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 19, 2020

Marijo Sullivan

Marijo Sullivan, 76, of Kennewick, died Nov. 17 in Kennewick.

She was born in Butte, Mont., and lived in Kennewick for 51 years.

She was a retired nurse for the Kennewick School District.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

Kimberly K. McCracken

Kimberly Kay McCracken, 61, of Selah, died Nov. 18 in Kennewick.

She was born in Yakima and lived in the Tri-Cities area for 22 years.

She was a clinical lab assistant at Kennewick General Hospital.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, was in charge of arrangements.

Janeth A. Ramirez

Janeth Anahi Ramirez, 12, of Pasco, died Nov. 15 in Pasco.

She was born in Las Vegas and lived in the Tri-Cities for three years.

She was a student.

Mueller’s Greenlee Funeral Home, Pasco, was in charge of arrangements.

Doris E. Anderson

Doris Elaine Anderson, 93, of Prosser, died Nov. 17 at Fieldstone Memory Care Kennewick.

She was born in Roseburg, Ore., and had been a Prosser resident since 2012.

She was a retired homemaker and dairy farmer.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Terry L. Ravera

Terry Lee Ravera, 62, of Pasco, died Nov. 16 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

She was born in San Jose, Calif., and was a Tri-Cities resident since 2003.

She was a caregiver.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.