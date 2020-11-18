Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 17, 2020







Cathy L. Daniels

Cathy Lou Daniels, 72, of Tri-Cities, died Nov. 16 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

She was born in Long Beach, Calif., and lived in Kennewick for 41 years.

She was a homemaker.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ron Williams

Ron Williams, 61, of Goldendale, died Nov. 16 in Goldendale.

He was born in Yakima and had lived in Bickleton and Goldendale.

He was retired from the commercial construction industry.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ronna Hill

Ronna Hill, 86, of Richland, died Nov. 12 in Richland.

She was born in Bellingham and lived in Tri-Cities for 52 years.

She was retired from the restaurant industry.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Rafael Cervantes

Rafael Cervantes, 62, of Pasco, died Nov. 16 in Kennewick.

He was born in Prosser and lived most his life in Mabton before moving to Tri-Cities.

He was a construction foreman.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.