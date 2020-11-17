Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 16, 2020
Charles ‘Rick’ Monson
Charles “Rick” Monson, 61, of Goldendale, died Nov. 12 at OHSU in Portland, Ore.
He was born Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.
He was retired.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
David B. Sporman
David Benjamin Sporman, 76, of Benton City, died Nov. 14 at home.
He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1979.
He was a retired boiler maker.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Patricia A. Swain
Patricia A. Swain, 62, of Pasco, died Nov. 12 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco.
She was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.
She worked in the food service industry.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Merwin ‘Jim’ Stine
Merwin “Jim” Stine, 60, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
He was born in Williston, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since the mid ‘80s.
He was a retired construction project manager.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
