Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 16, 2020

Charles ‘Rick’ Monson

Charles “Rick” Monson, 61, of Goldendale, died Nov. 12 at OHSU in Portland, Ore.

He was born Richland and lived in the Tri-Cities for 31 years.

He was retired.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

David B. Sporman

David Benjamin Sporman, 76, of Benton City, died Nov. 14 at home.

He was born in Seattle and lived in the Tri-Cities area since 1979.

He was a retired boiler maker.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Patricia A. Swain

Patricia A. Swain, 62, of Pasco, died Nov. 12 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation in Pasco.

She was born in Tacoma and lived in the Tri-Cities for 25 years.

She worked in the food service industry.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Merwin ‘Jim’ Stine

Merwin “Jim” Stine, 60, of Kennewick, died Nov. 13 at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.

He was born in Williston, N.D., and lived in the Tri-Cities since the mid ‘80s.

He was a retired construction project manager.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.