Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 12, 2020

John J. Dawson

John Joseph Dawson, 83, of Kennewick, died Nov. 2 in Kennewick.

He was born in Prescott, Ariz., and lived in the Tri-Cities over 56 years.

He was a retired iron worker at Hanford.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Jamin D. Sovy

Jamin Dean Sovy, 37, of Pasco, died Nov. 7 in Pasco.

He was born in Sunnyside and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

He was a FedEx delivery driver.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ina M. Wicks

Ina M. McCollum Carpenter Wicks, 80, of Richland, died Nov. 9 in Richland.

She was born in Fort Towson, Okla., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 72 years.

She was a retired social worker for Child Protective Services.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Roy L. Wilkinson

Roy Leo Wilkinson, 84, of Kennewick, died Nov. 11 in Kennewick.

He was born in Orofino, Idaho, and lived in Tri-Cities for 42 years.

He was retired truck driver for Northwest Jet Boats.

Mueller’s Chapel of the Falls, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Amparo Munoz

Amparo Munoz, 53, of Prosser, died Nov. 11 in Prosser.

She was born in Sunnyside and was a lifetime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Evelyn Howard

Evelyn Howard, 88, of Richland, died Nov. 10 in Kennewick.

She was born in Okemah, Okla., and live in the Tri-Cities for 80 years.

She was a retired manager for Dairy Queen.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.