Tri-City Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Death Notices

Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 13, 2020

By Tri-City Herald staff

Linda D. Cervantez

Linda D. Cervantez, 82, of Prosser, died Nov. 11 in Prosser.

She was born in Mercedes, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired para pro in the education field.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Judy A. Combel

Judy Anne Combel, 56, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 in Richland.

She was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Valente Soto Tellez

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER

Valente Soto Tellez, 48, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla.

He was born in Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Related stories from Tri-City Herald
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service