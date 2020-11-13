Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 13, 2020

Linda D. Cervantez

Linda D. Cervantez, 82, of Prosser, died Nov. 11 in Prosser.

She was born in Mercedes, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a retired para pro in the education field.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Judy A. Combel

Judy Anne Combel, 56, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 in Richland.

She was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Valente Soto Tellez

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Valente Soto Tellez, 48, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla.

He was born in Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.

He was an agricultural laborer.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.