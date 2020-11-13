Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 13, 2020
Linda D. Cervantez
Linda D. Cervantez, 82, of Prosser, died Nov. 11 in Prosser.
She was born in Mercedes, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a retired para pro in the education field.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Judy A. Combel
Judy Anne Combel, 56, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 in Richland.
She was born in San Diego, Calif., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 33 years.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Valente Soto Tellez
Valente Soto Tellez, 48, of Kennewick, died Nov. 7 at Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla.
He was born in Hidalgo, Pachuca, Mexico, and lived in the Tri-Cities for two years.
He was an agricultural laborer.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.
