Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 11, 2020

Harold L. Jacobson

Harold L. Jacobson, 83, of Pasco, died Nov. 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.

He was born in Trego, Wis., and lived in Pasco since 2006.

He was a retired aerospace electrician for the Boeing Company.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Sarah Preston

Sarah Preston, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 5 at home.

She was born in Donna, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.

She was a homemaker.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramona S. Campos

Ramona S. Campos, 76, of Toppenish, died Nov. 4 in Renton.

She was born in Cotulla, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Marie Klinetobe

Marie Klinetobe, 65, of West Richland, died Nov. 8 in Richland.

She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.

She was a retired secretary.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Elizabeth A. Johnson

Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 76, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 at home.

She was born in Madison, Maine, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.

She was a retired waitress.

Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Danny J. Davenport

Danny J. Davenport, 63, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.

He was born at Camp Hanford and was lifelong Tri-Citian.

He was a retired handyman in the construction industry.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Fred W. Fleming

Fred Whiteside Fleming, 63, of Richland, died Nov. 6 in Richland.

He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong resident.

He was a retired janitor at Hanford.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.