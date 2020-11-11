Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 11, 2020
Harold L. Jacobson
Harold L. Jacobson, 83, of Pasco, died Nov. 10 at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
He was born in Trego, Wis., and lived in Pasco since 2006.
He was a retired aerospace electrician for the Boeing Company.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Sarah Preston
Sarah Preston, 88, of Kennewick, died Nov. 5 at home.
She was born in Donna, Texas, and lived in the Tri-Cities for over 60 years.
She was a homemaker.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Ramona S. Campos
Ramona S. Campos, 76, of Toppenish, died Nov. 4 in Renton.
She was born in Cotulla, Texas, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.
She was a laborer.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Marie Klinetobe
Marie Klinetobe, 65, of West Richland, died Nov. 8 in Richland.
She was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 35 years.
She was a retired secretary.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Elizabeth A. Johnson
Elizabeth Ann Johnson, 76, of Kennewick, died Nov. 9 at home.
She was born in Madison, Maine, and lived in the Tri-Cities most of her life.
She was a retired waitress.
Life Tributes Cremation Center, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Danny J. Davenport
Danny J. Davenport, 63, of Kennewick, died Nov. 8 in Kennewick.
He was born at Camp Hanford and was lifelong Tri-Citian.
He was a retired handyman in the construction industry.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Fred W. Fleming
Fred Whiteside Fleming, 63, of Richland, died Nov. 6 in Richland.
He was born in Richland, and was a lifelong resident.
He was a retired janitor at Hanford.
Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.
Comments