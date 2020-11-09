Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 9, 2020

Ronny Brandner





Ronny Brandner, 70, of Kennewick, died Oct. 30 in Kennewick.

He was born in Great Falls, Mont., and lived in the Tri-Cities for 27 years.

He was the owner and operator of Sweetwood Construction.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Elvira A. Garcia

Elvira A. Garcia, 89, of Mabton, died Nov. 7 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Michoacán, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

She was a housewife.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Ramiro S. Garza

Ramiro S. Garza, 80, of Yakima, died Nov. 6 in Yakima.

He was born in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico, and was a longtime Yakima Valley resident.

He was a retired agricultural laborer.

Smith Funeral Home, Grandview, is in charge of arrangements.

Eldee McDonald

Eldee McDonald, 98, of Richland, died Nov. 6 in Kennewick.

She was born in Chouteau, Okla., and had lived in the Tri-Cities since 1943.

She was retired from sales management and telephone operator.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Alexander Whiting

Alexander Whiting, 31, of Richland, died Nov. 5 in Seattle.

He was born in Richland and lived in Pullman since 2017.

He was a senior assembler for Schweitzer Engineering Labs.

Einan’s at Sunset, Richland, is in charge of arrangements.

Maria F. Pacheco

Maria Francisca Pacheco, 38, of Mabton, died Nov. 8 in Sunnyside.

She was born in Sunnyside, and was a lifetime Lower Valley resident.

She was a homemaker.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangement.

Gary D. Wolf

Gary D. Wolf, 77, of Richland, died Nov. 7 in Richland.

He was born in Portland, Ore., and lived in the Tri-Cities for four years.

He was retired from route sales with Frito-Lay.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Scott D. Murbach

Scott David Murbach, 57, of Kennewick, died Nov. 5 in Richland.

He was born in Spokane and lived in the Tri-Cities for 53 years.

He worked at Hanford with insulators Local Union #82.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.