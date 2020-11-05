Death Notices
Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 5, 2020
Steve M. Clapp
Steve M. Clapp, 54, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 4 in Sunnyside.
He was born in Everett and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.
He was a service technician.
Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.
Charles H. Goeckner
Charles Henry Goeckner, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 in Richland.
He was born in Cottonwood, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.
He was a retired brakeman for Burlington Northern.
Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
Barbara Richman
Barbara Richman, 91, of Prosser, died Nov. 3 at home at Amber Hills in Prosser.
She was born in Prairie City, Ore., and lived in Prosser for 70 years.
She was a retired educator for the Prosser School District.
The Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.
Diana J. Hughes
Diana Joyce Hughes, 72, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 at Trios Health in Kennewick.
She was born in Vancouver and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.
She was a retired artist.
Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.
