Tri-City Herald death notices for Nov. 5, 2020

Steve M. Clapp

Steve M. Clapp, 54, of Sunnyside, died Nov. 4 in Sunnyside.

He was born in Everett and was a longtime resident of the Lower Yakima Valley.

He was a service technician.

Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Charles H. Goeckner

Charles Henry Goeckner, 91, of Pasco, died Nov. 4 in Richland.

He was born in Cottonwood, Idaho, and lived in the Tri-Cities for 70 years.

He was a retired brakeman for Burlington Northern.

Mueller’s Tri-Cities Funeral Home, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Richman

Barbara Richman, 91, of Prosser, died Nov. 3 at home at Amber Hills in Prosser.

She was born in Prairie City, Ore., and lived in Prosser for 70 years.

She was a retired educator for the Prosser School District.

The Prosser Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Diana J. Hughes

Diana Joyce Hughes, 72, of Kennewick, died Nov. 4 at Trios Health in Kennewick.

She was born in Vancouver and lived in the Tri-Cities for 50 years.

She was a retired artist.

Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Kennewick, is in charge of arrangements.